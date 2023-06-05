Bad weather delays final phase of OS35 removal operation
Upcoming deteriorating weather conditions will delay the final phase of the operation to remove the wreck of the OS35 on the east side. Salvors had hoped to have the operation complete before the start of the official bathing season on June 10 but the weather forecast for the coming week will mean they will likely...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here