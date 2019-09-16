Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 16th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Banksy's artwork depicting MPs as chimps to go up for auction

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

By Press Association
16th September 2019

By Claire Hayhurst
A Banksy piece depicting politicians in the House of Commons as chimpanzees is to go up for auction, where it is expected to fetch up to £2 million.

Devolved Parliament, which is four metres wide, was first unveiled as part of the Bristol artist's exhibition Banksy vs Bristol Museum in 2009.

It went back on show at the museum earlier this year to mark the 10-year anniversary of that exhibition and the original Brexit deadline of March 29.

The piece will go on public display at Sotheby's in London, a mile away from the Palace of Westminster, from September 28 to October 3.

Devolved Parliament will be auctioned on October 3 and is expected to sell for between £1.5-£2 million.

Alex Branczik, European head of contemporary art at Sotheby's, said: "Banksy is a modern-day Voltaire, confronting the burning issues of the day with caustic wit and biting satire, but with a lightness of touch and a visual irony that distils society's most complicated political situations into just one, deceptively simple image that is readily shareable in our social media age.

"Regardless of where you sit in the Brexit debate, there's no doubt that this work is more pertinent now than it has ever been, capturing unprecedented levels of political chaos and confirming Banksy as the satirical polemicist of our time."

The auction takes place almost a year after Banksy's Girl With The Balloon self-destructed as the gavel came down at Sotheby's, becoming the freshly titled Love Is In The Bin.

After Devolved Parliament went on display in March, Banksy wrote on Instagram: "Devolved Parliament. I made this ten years ago.

"Bristol museum have just put it back on display to mark Brexit day."

His post ended with the quote: "Laugh now, but one day no-one will be in charge."

Chimpanzees first appeared in his work in 2002, with his piece Laugh Now.

The painting shows a row of apes wearing aprons carrying the inscription "Laugh now, but one day we'll be in charge".

In 2009, Banksy said of Devolved Parliament: "You paint 100 chimpanzees and they still call you a guerrilla artist."
(PA)

Most Read

Local News

Staff sickness shuts down Gibraltar air traffic control, causing diversions and cancellations

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Local News

RGP cooperates with Guardia Civil in crackdown on major drug smuggling gang

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Local News

'Politicians can’t ignore referendums', Johnson says, vowing ‘utterly implacable’ support for Gibraltar

Tue 10th Sep, 2019

Local News

The Mount to become public open leisure area

Mon 16th Sep, 2019

Local News

Plans announced for another two new schools

Fri 13th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Textbooks will be obsolete by 2025 - poll

16th September 2019

UK/Spain News
Banksy's artwork depicting MPs as chimps to go up for auction

16th September 2019

UK/Spain News
Empty stomachs lead to poor decisions, research says

16th September 2019

Brexit
Border checks may be needed in event of no-deal Brexit - Varadkar

13th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019