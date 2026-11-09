Barbarians record emphatic win at Gines

It was an emphatic start for Gibraltar Barbarians in the Iberian Rugby League, with a convincing victory over Spanish side Bucaneros Rugby Gines.

Playing in Gines on Sunday, the Barbarians recorded a 74-6 victory in what was the second round of the competition. With nine teams competing, the Barbarians had rested during the opening round.

Notably, the Barbarians travelled with just 16 players, facing a side whose squad numbered 32.

Gib Barbarians start their campaign second in Group A, behind Fenicios Rugby, who also won their opening match of the season. Bucaneros sit in fourth place, having become the only side to have played twice in the new league format.

GROUP A

Pos Team J G P PF PC PD Pts

1 Fenicios Rugby 1 1 0 84 0 84 5 (1)

2 Gib Barbarians Dev 1 1 0 74 6 68 5 (1)

3 C.D. Moguer Rugby Union 1 1 0 28 24 4 4

4 Bucaneros Rugby Gines 2 0 2 30 102 -72 2 (2)

5 Club de Rugby Bahia 89 1 0 1 0 84 -84 0

GROUP B

Pos Team J G P PF PC PD Pts

1 Club de Rugby Union Xerez 1 1 0 52 10 42 5 (1)

2 Mesetarians 1 1 0 41 12 29 5 (1)

3 Córdoba Rugby Union 1 0 1 12 41 -29 0

4 CAR Dragones de Zafra 1 0 1 10 52 -42 0