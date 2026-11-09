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Mon 9th Nov, 2026

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Sports

Lions take a bite off Lynx

By Stephen Ignacio
9th November 2026

It was less of a cat fight and more of a one-way roar as Lions Gibraltar put four past Lynx on Sunday.

Lions, whose season has been far from convincing, took the lead through Kye Livingstone, setting them on course for what was to become a convincing 4-1 victory.

Further goals from Cardoso, Marques Alves and Rebagliatti secured all three points for Lions.

Lynx, meanwhile, showed signs of finding the net again after a dry spell, with their solitary goal coming through Coronil.

While Lions will be celebrating remaining within the top six, just a point clear of Europa, Lynx find themselves adrift at the foot of the table alongside Hound Dogs. They have just one point to their name after nine matches.

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