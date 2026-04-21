Bassadone Automotive Group funds 19 water wells, bringing clean water to over 20,000 people

Action4Schools-Sierra Leone has completed its latest water well project in Sierra Leone, bringing the total number of wells it has provided since 2013 to 118.

The latest well was delivered in partnership with UK charity Wellfound and funded by the Bassadone Automotive Group.

Action4Schools said Bassadone Automotive Group has now funded 19 water wells, helping provide clean water to more than 20,000 people.

The organisation said the latest project would provide safe, clean water to more than 1,000 people in the village of Bumpehtoke in Moyamba.

Founder Jimmy Bruzon said: “BAG have been one of our key corporate supporters ever since we started our first water well project way back in 2013. This water well is life changing as it will give safe, clean water to over a thousand people in the village of Bumpehtoke in Moyamba.”

“We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to BAG for their incredible generosity over the years, this is their 19th water well and together we have provided clean water to over 20,000 people when we add all the BAG wells together, an amazing achievement".

Danny Llamas, a member of the BAG Corporate Social Responsibility team, said: “We are proud to support the outstanding work Action4Schools is doing and encourage other companies to help fund additional water projects that create long-term change for vulnerable communities. It’s incredibly rewarding to know our contribution is making a lasting difference.”

More information is available at www.action4schools.gi. Donations to Action4Schools-Sierra Leone can be made to bank account 48084352, sort code 60-60-60, NatWest Bank, Line Wall, Gibraltar, or via WhatsApp on 57631000.