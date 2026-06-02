‘7km per day for 70 days’ challenge for Calpe House continues

A community fitness challenge has been launched in aid of Calpe House, with organisers aiming to raise £4,000 for the Gibraltar charity.

The initiative, called “7km per day for 70 days”, was set up by Kyle Banda and Nicholas Passano, who have committed to running, and at times walking, seven kilometres every day for 70 consecutive days.

The challenge began on April 20, with all proceeds going directly towards Calpe House and the support it provides for GHA-sponsored patients and their families receiving medical treatment in the UK.

Since relocating to its new premises in London, Calpe House has accommodated more than 19,000 people, offering patients and relatives a “home from home” during difficult periods.

As part of the campaign, Mr Banda and Mr Passano recently met the Chairman of Calpe House, Albert Poggio, to discuss the progress of the initiative, community engagement, fundraising efforts and upcoming activities planned during the challenge.

Mr Poggio expressed his appreciation for their efforts to support Calpe House and raise awareness of its work within the Gibraltar community.

The organisers are encouraging members of the public, local businesses, sports groups and organisations to support the initiative by joining daily runs and organised walking routes during the 70-day challenge.

Supporters can take part directly in runs and activities, or support the campaign through sponsorship, route participation or awareness efforts.

Participants are also encouraged to join and tag the official Strava group, “7km per day for 70 days”, when completing activities linked to the challenge.

The organisers said they hoped the campaign would inspire broad participation from individuals and organisations across Gibraltar.

Every participant will receive a commemorative medallion in recognition of their support and achievement.

The medallions, donated by Tower Mint Ltd in collaboration with Calpe House, will be awarded based on merit, participation, support and overall assistance given to the organisers during the challenge.

They will be presented in Gibraltar in June by representatives from Tower Mint Ltd and Calpe House.

Speaking on behalf of the initiative, the organisers said, “This challenge is ultimately about community, resilience, and giving back to a charity that has supported thousands of Gibraltarian families over the years.”

“Every kilometre completed and every pound raised will contribute directly towards helping Calpe House continue its invaluable work.”

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/7470