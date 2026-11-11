Bavaria beats St Michaels Cabin in women's volleyball league

St Michael's Cabin, who had beaten Holland & Barrett 3-0 in last week's women's volleyball league, found themselves at the wrong end of the same scoreline in their clash against Bavaria.

In a match which saw strong competition between the two sides and some decent rallies, it was Bavaria who took the honours with a 3-0 victory. With Phoebe Pisarello named MVP of the day, Bavaria will be looking to have set the tone for the season ahead.