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Wed 11th Nov, 2026

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Sports

Bavaria beats St Michaels Cabin in women's volleyball league

By Stephen Ignacio
11th November 2026

St Michael's Cabin, who had beaten Holland & Barrett 3-0 in last week's women's volleyball league, found themselves at the wrong end of the same scoreline in their clash against Bavaria.

In a match which saw strong competition between the two sides and some decent rallies, it was Bavaria who took the honours with a 3-0 victory. With Phoebe Pisarello named MVP of the day, Bavaria will be looking to have set the tone for the season ahead.

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