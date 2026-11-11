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Wed 11th Nov, 2026

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Sports

Tarika Ward claims opening GDA Ladies Ranking title

By Stephen Ignacio
11th November 2026

Tarika Ward got the new Gibraltar Darts Association (GDA) Ladies Ranking season off to a winning start, taking the honours in the opening tournament held on Tuesday, October 21.

The ranking tournaments will determine which players earn the opportunity to represent Gibraltar in international competitions, with the WDF World Cup in Egypt in 2027 among the targets.

With two players seeded according to their current ranking positions, the opening round saw four players receive byes before the competition moved into the quarter-finals.

Top seed Tarika Ward began her campaign with a 2-0 victory over Maxi Broton, while second seed Erika Ward also progressed with a 2-0 win against Bryonny Harper.

Bryanna Tosso booked her semi-final place after beating Kirsty Grattage 2-1, while Nya Fa completed the last four after overcoming Helen Olivero by the same scoreline.

The semi-finals saw both seeded players maintain their challenge, Tarika Ward defeating Bryanna Tosso 2-0 and Erika Ward securing an identical victory against Nya Fa.

The final was played on stage, with the remaining competitors cheering on the two finalists. Tarika proved too strong for Erika on the day, producing a decisive 3-0 victory to claim the opening Ladies Ranking tournament title.

Final: Tarika Ward 3-0 Erika Ward

Pics courtesy GDA

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