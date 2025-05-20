Bavaria Blue Stars claim victory in a thrilling final of the GABBA knockout cup

In a captivating showdown at the Tercentenary Sports Hall, Bavaria Blue Stars triumphed over Europa Valmer Reserves with a final core of 82-69. The first division team showcased their dominance with a staggering 24-point lead at one point. With 9 successful 3-pointers, Bavaria Blus stars lit up the court , sealing their well deserved victory.

The match tipped off with and was fiercely contested as Europa Valmar Reserves quickly took the lead, however Bavaria gradually reclaimed control, Thomas Yome shone brightly with 11 points in the first period helping Bavaria to a narrow 22-18 lead at the end of the first period.

The second period was a display of dominance from Bavaria outscoring Valmer 24-9 building a commanding lead of 46-27 at the half. The momentum continued into the third period where Sergio Malla contributed 10 points leaving Bavaria with a comfortable 68-46 score.

In the final period the second division side fought back, narrowing the gap with a strong 23 point effort but Bavaria held on to close out the game 82-69. Thomas Yome finished as top scorer with 27 points.

The strong showing by Europa Valmer Reserves with its youthful side demonstrates that a new generation of players is starting to close the gap with many of the first division teams. But for the moment Bavaria Blus starts came out on top.

(Bavaria Blue Stars 82- T. Yome 27, A. Guerrero 20, S. Malla 16; Europa Valmer reserves 69- M. El Yettefti 29, R. Borge 29, A. Undery 13)