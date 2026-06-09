Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 9th Jun, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Police seize 1,750 litres of petrol stored ‘recklessly’ in Upper Rock cave

By Chronicle Staff
9th June 2026

Police seized 70 plastic containers of petrol that had been “recklessly” stored in a cave in the Upper Rock and presented a serious fire risk during the dry season.

Some 1,750 litres of fuel linked to the drugs trade was seized after the Royal Gibraltar Police received intelligence of its location.

The fuel was seized, recovered and stored with the assistance of other RGP Roads Policing officers and personnel from the Gibraltar Fire & Rescue Service and HM Customs.

An investigation remains ongoing.

“The illicit and dangerous practice of storing large quantities of fuel in plastic containers is linked to the logistical supply of vessels involved in drugs trafficking across the Strait of Gibraltar,” a police spokesperson said.

“In addition to denying this fuel to the organised crime groups involved in this illicit activity, the discovery and seizure of this fuel that had been stored recklessly in a confined cave complex mitigated the significant risk of fire or explosion in the Upper Rock Nature Reserve during the current high-risk season.”

The RGP appeals to anyone who is in possession of any information concerning the purchase and storage of large quantities of fuel in plastic containers, or who suspects the presence of fuel stored nearby due to a strong smell, to contact the RGP on Telephone 200 72500, or via the RGP website online reporting portal www.police.gi/report-online so that the matter can be investigated further.

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Leading human evolution researchers to meet in Gibraltar for Calpe ’26 Conference

Tue 2nd Jun, 2026

Local News

Azopardi sets out ‘transformative vision for a brighter future’

Mon 8th Jun, 2026

Features

Nicky Balbuena and Paul Tinkler take on 500km challenge for Diabetes Gibraltar

Mon 8th Jun, 2026

Local News

£50,000 fine and law firm director suspended over anti-money laundering failures 

Wed 3rd Jun, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th June 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Appeal judges say former bank manager jailed for fraud received fair trial and sentence 

9th June 2026

Local News
Defendant was confronted by complainant over alleged sexual abuse, Supreme Court hears 

9th June 2026

Local News
Visit Gibraltar promotes Rock’s cruise offering at CLIA conference

9th June 2026

Local News
Gibraltar 'perfectly placed' to strengthen economy through the arts

8th June 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026