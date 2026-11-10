Govt to meet protest group over concerns including data centre plans

The Gibraltar Government has said it will meet directly with the group that demonstrated on Saturday to discuss a range of concerns, including questions about the proposed £1.5bn data centre investment.

The group presented a letter to the Minister for Economic Development, Sir Joe Bossano, during the demonstration and sent a further communication to the Government on Monday.

The Government said it would respond to each of the issues raised and meet the group to discuss them in detail.

Among the matters to be addressed are concerns surrounding the proposed £1.5bn data centre investment.

The Government said it agreed that Gibraltar’s limited public land should be used responsibly and for the overall benefit of the community.

“The Government's view, in particular, is that the people of Gibraltar want the land we have available to be used for housing for the people of Gibraltar. That is what this Government has done and is doing,” said a statement from No.6 Convent Place.

“The Government thanks all those who peacefully turned out to express their views and concerns, as is their right, and looks forward to the opportunity to discuss these directly with the organisers of the demonstration.”