Imps thank public for cooperation and understanding

Following the successful hosting of what had initially been described as a "high-risk" UEFA Conference League fixture against HNK Hajduk Split, Lincoln Red Imps management have issued a statement expressing their appreciation to all those involved in ensuring the event passed without incident, while also thanking the public and residents in the vicinity of Europa Stadium for their understanding.

With security operations at the forefront of preparations for the match, the club acknowledged the work undertaken by the various authorities, organisations and individuals involved in its delivery.

"Following last week’s challenging UEFA Conference League fixture against HNK Hajduk Split, both on and off the pitch, Lincoln Red Imps FC would like to express its sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed to the successful organisation and delivery of the event.

"The club recognises and greatly appreciates the dedication, professionalism and hard work of all individuals, organisations and authorities involved in ensuring the fixture was conducted safely and successfully."

The club made particular mention of the Sports Safety Advisory Group and Gibraltar Football Association for their collaboration, as well as its own security team, "for rising to the challenge and maintaining a safe and secure environment before, during and after the game."

Acknowledgement was also given to the University of Gibraltar, St John's Ambulance, the First Response Team and GSLA staff at the Europa Point Complex.

The club also made a point of thanking residents in the surrounding area for their understanding, patience and cooperation with the road closures and parking restrictions implemented for the match.

A further acknowledgement was reserved for the management and drivers of the bus company, whose assistance during the departure of visiting supporters played an important role in their safe and efficient transportation out of the area.

"Last, but certainly not least, we wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to the management and drivers of the bus company. Their assistance during the egress operation played a critical role in ensuring the safe and efficient transportation of the visiting supporters out of the area. Their outstanding service and cooperation were invaluable in managing this important aspect of the event.

"Organising a fixture of this magnitude requires the cooperation, commitment and professionalism of many individuals and organisations. The Club is truly grateful to everyone who played their part in helping us deliver the event successfully and safely."

The fixture had initially seen the allocation for visiting supporters limited to 350 tickets before eventually being increased to 500. The match had been assessed as high risk in view of the previous behaviour of Hajduk Split supporters at UEFA Conference League fixtures.

Security arrangements included enhanced customs checks, the presence of Croatian police officers travelling with the supporters and working alongside Royal Gibraltar Police officers, as well as measures to separate supporters holding tickets from those without.

The arrangements inevitably brought some traffic disruption as visiting supporters made their way to the stadium. However, the behaviour witnessed during the visit was subsequently praised by law enforcement and the club.

The response has also attracted attention in Croatia, where some media coverage in recent days has highlighted the positive comments made about the conduct of the Hajduk Split supporters, known as the Torcida.