Lincoln youngsters head to Portimão International Cup Challenge
The Lincoln Red Imps U14 Red team will travel to Portugal this week to compete in the Portimão International Cup, alongside clubs including Benfica, Real Betis, Birmingham City and CAAF AF Atlântico.
The tournament takes place from November 12 to 15, with the Imps drawn in Group D.
The competition provides the young players with an opportunity to gain valuable experience against strong European opposition as they continue their development within the Lincoln Red Imps academy system, with the longer-term aim of progressing towards the club's senior ranks.
Having recently faced the likes of Barcelona during their participation in the Reyes Cup, the tournament in Portugal offers another opportunity for coach Keilan Prescott's side to build on those experiences and continue testing themselves against international opposition.
U14 Red travelling squad
Joey McKinnon
Jonah Olivero
Jeremy Yeo
Mason Tibbs
Niall Lightbody (Captain)
Aiden Gilmour
Jyron Moudden
Joey Newnham
Gabriel Triay
Eitan Grauer
Charles Prescott
Oliver Slater
Dan Grauer
William Andlaw
Ethan Parry
Dylan Munoz Guerrero
Nolan Romero
Aiden Lopatnic
Technical team
Keilan Prescott – Head Coach
Simon Aoudou – Assistant Coach
Nigel Triay – Coach
Rob McKinnon – Goalkeeper Coach
Kristel Macdonald – Welfare Coach