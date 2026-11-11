Lincoln youngsters head to Portimão International Cup Challenge

The Lincoln Red Imps U14 Red team will travel to Portugal this week to compete in the Portimão International Cup, alongside clubs including Benfica, Real Betis, Birmingham City and CAAF AF Atlântico.

The tournament takes place from November 12 to 15, with the Imps drawn in Group D.

The competition provides the young players with an opportunity to gain valuable experience against strong European opposition as they continue their development within the Lincoln Red Imps academy system, with the longer-term aim of progressing towards the club's senior ranks.

Having recently faced the likes of Barcelona during their participation in the Reyes Cup, the tournament in Portugal offers another opportunity for coach Keilan Prescott's side to build on those experiences and continue testing themselves against international opposition.

U14 Red travelling squad

Joey McKinnon

Jonah Olivero

Jeremy Yeo

Mason Tibbs

Niall Lightbody (Captain)

Aiden Gilmour

Jyron Moudden

Joey Newnham

Gabriel Triay

Eitan Grauer

Charles Prescott

Oliver Slater

Dan Grauer

William Andlaw

Ethan Parry

Dylan Munoz Guerrero

Nolan Romero

Aiden Lopatnic

Technical team

Keilan Prescott – Head Coach

Simon Aoudou – Assistant Coach

Nigel Triay – Coach

Rob McKinnon – Goalkeeper Coach

Kristel Macdonald – Welfare Coach