Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 21st Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Bavaria clinch double honours in women’s basketball

By Stephen Ignacio
21st April 2021

Women’s basketball enjoyed two finals on Tuesday with the Under 14s and senior women’s finals played at the Tercentenary Sports hall. In the senior women’s final it was a tight affair between Bavaria Blue Stars and Europa Valmar. Some of the top players in women’s basketball lined out for both sides. Amongst them players who...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Memoir recalls ‘potentially explosive’ 2017 stand-off between RGP and MoD

Tue 20th Apr, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar’s ‘tallest building’ EuroCity’s Carrara tops out

Tue 13th Apr, 2021

Local News

BBC has ‘Late at Night’ surprise for local songwriter

Tue 20th Apr, 2021

Local News

Technical problem on RAF transport plane sparks emergency response at airport

Fri 9th Apr, 2021

Local News

BA announces new Gib service from London City Airport

Thu 8th Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st April 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
English clubs pull out of Super League as competition appears to crumble

21st April 2021

Sports
Europa knock out Lincoln Red Imp from Rock Cup

21st April 2021

Sports
Gibraltar FA signs up to UEFA’s condemnation of Super League

20th April 2021

Sports
Breakaway clubs ‘must live with consequences of their choice’ – Gianni Infantino

20th April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021