Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 20th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Bavaria clinch win against Titans

By Stephen Ignacio
20th November 2025

Bavaria Hawks claimed their first win in the Women’s 1st Division Cup this past weekend with what ultimately became a comfortable 5–1 victory over Titans.
The match, however, was not as straightforward as the scoreline suggests, with Titans displaying a combative spirit throughout all four quarters. Although trailing 2–0 at half-time — conceding a goal in each of the opening two quarters — Titans came out buoyant after the break and reduced the deficit with a third-quarter goal.
A slick surface caused by the previous evening’s downpour, combined with a chilling breeze across the pitch, created conditions that were almost ideal for hockey. The water-based pitch, now some 22 years since its last returfing, tends to play drier in sunny conditions, but on this occasion allowed for fast play from both sides. Bavaria showcased their strength as one of the division’s favourites, while Titans, fielding a very young squad, held their own as their players continue to grow in confidence at senior level.
Bavaria’s coach, who had shown his frustration at times during the early stages as his side were pressed back, saw his team finally take command in the final quarter. With decisive play and sustained pressure pinning Titans deep in their own half, Bavaria struck three times to seal the 5–1 win.
Although the final score may flatter Bavaria, Titans’ performance deserved praise. Led by experienced players such as Diana, Megan, and Seleen, the young squad showed they are rapidly developing into a competitive side as they mature within the game.
Bavaria, bouncing back from their narrow defeat to Europa, came together to assert themselves convincingly — once again demonstrating the strong blend of youth and experience that has defined their squad in recent seasons.
This weekend will see Titans face Europa, who are riding high after their Presidents XI Cup victory and their opening win against Bavaria. The match, to be played this Saturday at 10am, promises to be another exciting encounter, with Titans looking to make life difficult for last season’s champions.
In the men’s division, Titans Men will take on Grammarians in what also looks set to be a competitive fixture. With this marking the start of Grammarians’ season, it will be a telling test against a fast-developing Titans side.
Saturday will close with Gibraltar’s U16 Development side meeting Bavaria Hawks Blue in the Development Division of the cup.
On Sunday, hockey continues as Eagles Reserves face Collegians once again, while Titans Development take on Bavaria Hawks Pink.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: Gibraltar does not need a mini Bernabéu

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Sports

Gibraltar match against Georgia ends with eight red cards

Tue 18th Nov, 2025

Local News

Rucksack challenge highlights ‘burdens’ carried by men in Gibraltar

Wed 19th Nov, 2025

Local News

Donald Trump Jr in overland visit to Gibraltar for meetings

Sat 15th Nov, 2025

Local News

Tovey Cottage plans outline nature-focused visitor centre on the Upper Rock

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Many first for netball’s interschool as boys competition added to schedule

20th November 2025

Sports
Netball Association President recognised for her work

20th November 2025

Sports
Tskilauri back to winning ways

20th November 2025

Sports
Stella names her second squad

20th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025