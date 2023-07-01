Bayside Central granted outline planning permission, but DPC raises some concerns
Bayside Central, an estate of six mixed-use buildings on Bayside Road, was granted outline planning permission at Thursday’s virtual monthly meeting of the Development and Planning Commission. However, concerns were raised that the planned underground carpark might not be viable when investigated further by the developer, TNG Realty (Bayside). Should the proposed car park not...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here