Women’s squad announced for final qualifier group matches

With their first match just over a week away, the Gibraltar FA have announced their Women’s World Cup qualifier group match squad.

Gibraltar will first play against Bulgaria on June 5 before facing Kosovo in their final group match at Europa Point on June 9. The women’s fixture brings to an end a three-match international period for Gibraltar, which also sees the men play against the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands before the women take on Kosovo.

Gibraltar’s women have yet to win a qualifier group match, this being their first appearance in the qualifiers since Gibraltar joined FIFA a decade ago.

With Stella Gotal as head coach, the team selector today announced the final squad. The team has been preparing with Scott Wiseman and his technical staff overseeing some of the sessions while the national women’s team coach has been away.

