Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 26th May, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

GABBA u14 girls in Cadiz Provincial league finals

By Guest Contributor
25th May 2026

GABBA 69 (Briella Bagu 24, Erin Doherty 21) - CB Prado 53 [15-11; 13-15; 15-13; 26-14,
Aggregate over 2 legs: GABBA 128 - CB Prado 103.

There was plenty of ‘ambiente’ in the stands of the TSH as the teams went through their warm-up drills on the brand new floor at noon on Saturday, generated by the visiting and local supporters.

A place in the Cadiz League was at stake and GABBA had come back from their two-and-a-half hours’ each way journey to Prado del Rey the previous week with a handy 9 points’ lead. This was quickly reduced to 4 as the visitors had the better start to go 8-3 up in the first 4 minutes. A firm reaction tied the scores, followed by a 7-0 burst to end the first quarter 15-11 up and the aggregate lead was now 13.

Two 3-pointers from Lily Mauro sparked off an 8-0 run to make it 27-17 with 3 minutes to half-time but, in that time, Prado regained control to hit a 9-1 split which shrank the score to 28-26 at the break.

During the interval, GABBA President John Gonçalves presented suitable mementos to Gino Jimenez, of CEPSA Gibraltar, and Albert Rocca, of XAPO Bank, in recognition of their sponsorship of the 5 teams which played in the Cadiz League this season

Coach Andrew Teuma brought back his starting 5 for the third quarter and soon went 31-27 up but, riding on the wave of the noisy support generated by their fans, Prado clocked up a 10-0 run which put them 37-31 up and just 3 short of the aggregate total. A time-out was called and the local girls returned to court clearly looking up to the challenge.

Erin Doherty and Briella Bagu took the game by the scruff of the neck and, ably supported by their team-mates, notably Chloe Balban, executed their devastating running game to perfection. The result was a 12-2 partial and a 43-39 lead at the end of the quarter.

The intensity in defence and accuracy in offence continued in the last quarter, recording a 20-10 split in the last 7 minutes to take the aggregate difference from just 3 points midway through the third quarter to a massive 25 in the end.

“And so to the final this weekend in Chiclana. Best of luck, Andrew and all the girls.”

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Armed Forces minister points to Rock’s ‘pivotal role’ as UK prepares for mine-clearing mission in Strait of Hormuz

Sun 24th May, 2026

Local News

For Spain, Gibraltar will soon no longer be a tax haven

Thu 21st May, 2026

Local News

Specialist soldiers offer force protection to US sub 

Tue 12th May, 2026

Local News

Customs Gibraltar seizes nearly £25m worth of cocaine

Fri 22nd May, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th May 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Europa make perfect ending with 5-0 win

25th May 2026

Sports
Supporters of the Small States of Europe oppose announced reforms to international football

25th May 2026

Sports
Europa milestone with first win in Challenge I

24th May 2026

Sports
Eagles win EuroHockey Challenge II crossover final against Grammarians

24th May 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026