Special Olympics Gibraltar Team Set for National Summer Games in Switzerland

Special Olympics Gibraltar (SOG) will send a bowling delegation to the Special Olympics Switzerland National Summer Games taking place in Zug, Switzerland, from 28th to 31st May 2026.

The Games will bring together athletes with intellectual disabilities from across Switzerland and invited international delegations to compete in 16 different sports, celebrating inclusion, friendship and the spirit of sport.

Special Olympics Gibraltar has been invited to participate in the bowling competition, where the team will compete in singles, doubles and team events.

Representing Gibraltar will be athletes Adam Stewart, Glen Wimbleton, John Joshua Buttigieg and Shane Martinez. The delegation will be led by Head of Delegation Michael Mauro and Head Coach Leslie Martinez.

The Games are expected to attract athletes, supporters and fans from across the region, creating an unforgettable celebration of inclusion and sporting achievement.

Special Olympics Gibraltar expressed pride in once again representing the Rock on the international stage and wished the team every success as they prepare to compete in Switzerland.