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Thu 23rd Apr, 2026

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Local News

Cultural facilities refurbished after investment and improvement works

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
23rd April 2026

Works and improvements to various cultural facilities were completed in the last financial year, Gibraltar Cultural Services said on behalf of the Ministry for Culture.

The investment included roof repairs at the John Mackintosh Hall, the purchase of new theatre equipment, and the refurbishment of various rooms and areas within the estate.

Central Hall and Ince’s Hall also underwent extensive works including repainting, repairs and maintenance, equipment upgrades, and electrical infrastructure works.

More works will continue at the facilities during the summer.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar continue committed to invest in state-of-the-art cultural facilities for our community to enjoy. I am grateful to GCS and the various contractors who support our vision of refurbishment and improvement of these venues."

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