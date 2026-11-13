Beethoven - The Last Master with John Suchet

The Holy Trinity Cathedral was beautifully decorated with hundreds of candles on the floor of the aisle, and it was a sight to behold with subdued lighting. The main altar was kitted out to receive musicians and there was a piano waiting to be expertly played.

GCS CEO Seamus Byrne, who this year is leading on the Literary Festival, introduced John Suchet, the legendary broadcaster who has spent a lifetime in TV news and is a Beethoven historian, walked up to the front and began to acquaint us with the composer’s history and anecdotes that elevated each piece of music that we were about to hear to a new listening perspective.

It was an enriching experience to learn the stories behind the music and listen out for those special parts which John Suchet highlighted in his introductions. We found ourselves listening with a new purpose and, in the splendour of this acoustically rich cathedral setting, the sound of piano and the string quartet from the Straits Philharmonic Orchestra was a well curated expositional celebration of the complex musical genius of Beethoven.

For 75 minutes we were enthralled, listening to the deep insights that Suchet offered with the passion and skill of a consummate orator. His introductions to the works that were chosen to be played in the programme were wholesome and witty, which is to say that we were in the presence of a master historian as well as a devoted fan of the genius who has gifted the world with some of the most beautiful music that has been written in the last two hundred years.

The prolific composer became progressively deaf in his 40s and he continued to write and play piano in concerts until he could no longer hear other instruments. He famously missed his piano cues various times during a trio performance with violin and cello masters, after which he got up from the piano and left the venue and the gasping audience, which included top European royalty, never to set foot on a stage again. 20,000 people lined the streets for his funeral.

In spite of his lifelong success, in his younger life he had been turned down in three marriage proposals, so he remained a bachelor. He was a complex character and some of his music is challenging and notoriously difficult to play, however the overriding virtuosity enshrined in his compositions is that he poured his heart and soul into them and spoke of his joys and sorrows only through music.

That we were able to enjoy his remarkable genius, almost as if he had lived in our times, is a credit to the expert guidance and deep insights from Suchet the author, who after a life spent delivering hard news, had the sensitivity and energy to explore another life as a historian.

John Suchet OBE, we salute you and thank you for an illuminating evening.

Beethoven - The Last Master is on sale at festival venues.