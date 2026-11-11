Gibraltar dancers secure 12 awards at Belgian competition

Transitions Dance Academy (TDA) has returned from Belgium with 12 awards after its dancers represented Gibraltar at the Dance Waves Competition in Herentals.

The academy entered 12 pieces across Jazz, ShowDance, Modern and Contemporary, competing in the Mini, Kids, Juniors, Teens and Adults age categories.

The results included four first places, two second places, three third places, two fourth places and one fifth place.

Among the successes were two first-place solo performances. Arianne Gracia Robba won her category with choreography by Siandayle Alman and Gillaine Alman, while Mariana Verissimo secured first place with Le Jazz Hot, choreographed by Rebecca Smith.

Siandayle Alman also achieved second place with her solo Perhaps, choreographed by Ms Smith.

There were further first-place results in the choreography categories, with Alman winning with My Way and independent choreographer Hope Maimane taking first place with Lean On Me. The latter piece was rehearsed under the coaching of Gillaine Alman.

Alman's group choreography also featured among the prize-winning entries. Let's Get Loud secured second place, while My Special Day took third place.

Both pieces featured Noya Sovich, Esme Chappory, Mika Tishler, Sophia Buttigieg and Arianne Gracia Robba.

Rebecca Smith also received recognition for her choreography, with Body Language achieving third place. She was also responsible for Mariana Verissimo's winning solo, Le Jazz Hot.

Other results included third place for Sophia Buttigieg, with choreography by Siandayle Alman and Gillaine Alman.

Skye Traverso and Lucia Ochello each secured fourth place with pieces choreographed by Alman, while Charlotte Sawyer achieved fifth place with Life's Heavy Briefcase, choreographed by Maimane. Ochello's entry was titled The Exorcism.

The academy said the dancers had worked hard in preparation for the competition, often with limited rehearsal time and restricted studio space.

It added that international competitions presented additional challenges, particularly when dancers accustomed to smaller studios had to adapt to the larger stages and arenas commonly used at events abroad.

TDA thanked Gibraltar Cultural Services for allocating larger rehearsal spaces, saying this had helped prepare the dancers for the competition.

"Having the opportunity to rehearse in more spacious surroundings makes a real difference when preparing choreography for larger stages," the academy said.

It also acknowledged Brenda Yeo for her continued assistance in organising rehearsal space and finding suitable facilities.

Academy director Gillaine Alman congratulated the dancers and thanked those involved in choreographing and preparing the competition pieces.

She highlighted the contributions of Rebecca Smith, Siandayle Alman and independent choreographer Hope Maimane, whose work contributed to the team's results.

Alman also spoke of her pride in Siandayle's development as a choreographer and teacher, highlighting the time and commitment she dedicates to her students.

She said she was particularly proud of the way Siandayle prioritised giving her students opportunities to develop their confidence and experience performing and competing, often putting their progress ahead of her own opportunities.

Seeing Siandayle's choreography recognised at an international competition was a significant achievement for her, both personally and professionally, she added.

Alman said she was proud of every dancer who represented the academy in Belgium, adding that their achievements extended beyond the awards and placings.

She highlighted their commitment, resilience and enthusiasm, as well as the confidence and experience they had gained despite the limitations on rehearsal time and space.

The academy said the results reflected the work of the dancers, choreographers and everyone involved in preparing for the competition, with the team having represented TDA and Gibraltar at the event.