Bookside Chats to feature Gibraltarian poet Jonathan Teuma

Gibraltarian poet Jonathan Teuma will be the guest at the next Bookside Chats event, which will take place at BOOKgem on November 18 at 6pm.

The event aims to bring together people interested in poetry, literature, writing and storytelling for an opportunity to meet Mr Teuma and take part in a discussion about his work.

The November event will begin with a half-hour interview with Mr Teuma, covering his poetry, performances and involvement in the slam poetry and rap scenes, as well as his publications and wider creative work.

This will be followed by an open question-and-answer session with the audience.

Mr Teuma will also share three personal book recommendations during the event.

Born in Gibraltar in 1978, Mr Teuma is a poet, writer, broadcaster and slam poet. He is described as one of the main promoters of the slam poetry movement in Spain.

He lives in Madrid, where he is a professor at Universidad Rey Juan Carlos and presents the Poetry Slam Madrid magazine each month.

He previously worked as a correspondent and columnist for the weekly newspaper Vox in Gibraltar and has published journalistic articles in local media, alongside several collections of poetry.

The event is supported by Gibraltar Cultural Services. Admission is free, and the series is intended to take place monthly.

Bookside Chats is a series of informal discussions hosted by Jackie Anderson and Julian Felice, aimed at celebrating local writers and encouraging greater engagement with Gibraltarian literature.

The sessions give members of the public an opportunity to meet local authors, learn about their backgrounds, creative processes and inspirations, and discuss the practical challenges of writing.