Local performers to feature in returning Al Margen cabaret

Al Margen literary cabaret will return to The Rock Hotel on Thursday, November 12, bringing together a line-up of local performers for an evening of poetry, music and spoken word.

The event, which begins at 8pm, will feature performances from Stéphane Dominicy, Tito Portu, Tessa Rosado, Liam Byrne, Jonathan Teuma, Jackie Anderson, James the Heartist and Rebecca Calderon.

The programme will combine live music with original poetry, showcasing a range of performers and creative expression from Gibraltar.

Al Margen was first held in 2025 after organisers identified an opportunity to create a dedicated evening event celebrating literature and performance. The inaugural edition sold out and received positive reviews in the press and media.

The organisers have brought the cabaret back for a second year, with the event continuing to provide a platform for poets, musicians and spoken word artists to perform together.

Al Margen is free to attend. Seats can be booked through Dunia at The Rock Hotel on 200 7300 or by emailing dunia.garcia@rockhotel.gi.