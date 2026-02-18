Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Bishop Azzopardi visits Calpe House patients and staff

By Chronicle Staff
18th February 2026

Bishop Charles Azzopardi, affectionately known as Father Charlie, visited Calpe House this week, spending time with patients and staff over tea and cake.

Executive Chairman Albert Poggio welcomed Bishop Azzopardi on behalf of the directors and staff of Calpe House and thanked him for taking the time to visit and meet with patients and staff.

 

The visit provided a relaxed opportunity for Bishop Azzopardi to meet patients currently staying at Calpe House, talk to them about their experiences, and offer words of encouragement and support.

Staff also had the chance to speak with Bishop Azzopardi and share more about the work carried out at Calpe House.

The informal gathering created a warm atmosphere that reflected Calpe House’s commitment to providing not only practical accommodation and support for patients and families travelling for medical treatment, but also a sense of community and care.

Calpe House extended its thanks to Bishop Azzopardi for taking the time to visit and for sharing an uplifting afternoon with patients and staff.

