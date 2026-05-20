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Wed 20th May, 2026

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Sports

Bishop Fitzgerald and St Annes winners of Interschool hocky tournaments

By Stephen Ignacio
20th May 2026

Bishop Fitzgerald and St Annes emerged as the winners of the Gibraltar Hockey Association’s annual Interschool Hockey Tournament held at the Bayside Sports main hockey pitch.
Bishop Fitzgerald claimed the girls’ title ahead of Loreto Convent, with St Annes finishing third after what the association described as an “exciting and highly competitive tournament.”
In the boys’ competition, St Annes took first place, with St Josephs finishing runners-up and Bishop Fitzgerald securing third place.
The Gibraltar Hockey Association praised the “commitment, sportsmanship, and talent shown across every match,” adding that the tournament had been played in “fantastic spirit and sportsmanship.”
Individual honours went to Ollie Henwood and Erin Duarte who were named Best Players of the tournament in the boys’ and girls’ competitions respectively.
The association highlighted Henwood’s “intelligent play, relentless work ethic, speed, and direct attacking style,” noting that the Eagles HC player showed a maturity beyond his years throughout the competition.
Meanwhile, Titans HC captain Erin Duarte was recognised for her leadership, determination and skill, with the association describing her as a standout performer both on and off the pitch.

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