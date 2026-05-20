Pavón takes over as head coach at Lincoln Red Imps

Just days after announcing that head coach Juanjo Bezares would step down from his role to become Football Director at the club, Lincoln Red Imps have confirmed the appointment of Juan Manuel “Juanma” Pavón as their new Head Coach ahead of their UEFA Champions League campaign in July.

Bezares leaves the dugout after guiding Lincoln Red Imps to a domestic triple crown during the 2025/26 season, whilst also leading the club into the UEFA Conference League group stages where they earned their first ever points at that level.

Announcing the appointment of Pavón, Lincoln Red Imps said they were “delighted” to welcome the Spaniard as the club’s new Head Coach.

The club highlighted Pavón’s “strong footballing background and a clear vision for the club’s continued development, both domestically and on the European stage,” adding that his arrival “marks an exciting new chapter for Lincoln Red Imps as preparations continue for the upcoming season.”

A former professional midfielder, Pavón began his playing career with Recreativo de Huelva before going on to represent several clubs across Spain including Algeciras, Badajoz, Alcalá, Racing Portuense and Ayamonte.

After moving into coaching, he developed his managerial career within the Recreativo de Huelva structure, working with the club’s youth and reserve sides before taking charge of the first team in Spain’s Segunda División.

Lincoln Red Imps also noted that Pavón has continued to gain experience in senior football management in Spain, bringing “a wealth of knowledge and leadership” to the club.

The new Head Coach is expected to begin work with the squad next month as preparations intensify for the club’s UEFA Champions League qualifiers in July.

“Everyone at Lincoln Red Imps warmly welcomes Juanma to the club and wishes him every success in his new role,” the club added.