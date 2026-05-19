Mie Alvarez made a return to the mats with gold in Malaga

Gibraltar's rhythmic gymnastics community celebrated further success this weekend as gymnast Mie Alvarez returned to the competitive carpet to win gold in Malaga.



Commenting on her return, officials from Aspire said: “It’s such a joy to see Mie Alvarez back on the carpet after a break. Mie is training with Aspire Gymnastics Club and has shown steady improvement through some amazing competitions. This weekend she competed in Málaga Rítmica and won gold.



“She has shown incredible courage, determination and resilience throughout her journey. This win at the Senior Base level is truly well deserved. Congratulations, Mie — your hard work and perseverance are inspiring to watch.”

