Fri 26th Sep, 2025

Bitter Orange by Claire Fuller – Book review by Kimberly Foreman

By Guest Contributor
26th September 2025

Genre: Psychological suspense

This week I’m bringing you Bitter Orange by an author I truly admire – Claire Fuller. I’ve read several of her books now, and I always find them mysterious and intriguing. Bitter Orange is no different, and it might just be my favourite of hers to date. Brimming with beautiful prose and yet simmering with suspense, this is a novel that will leave you spellbound…

Summer of 1969 – the summer that changed everything. Frances Jellico, a middle-aged and socially awkward woman, is hired to survey a crumbling English country house. Cara and Peter are also staying at the manor, but unlike Frances, they are charming, charismatic, and highly sociable. Slowly, they draw Frances out of her shell, and soon the three form an unlikely friendship.

But what the couple doesn’t know is that Frances is spying on them through a “Judas hole” in her floor. She becomes captivated by Cara and starts to lust after Peter. What will the consequences be for this couple, who have drawn Frances into their lives and into their relationship?

This story gave me The Talented Mr. Ripley vibes, but instead of vibrant Italy, it’s set during a sweltering, lazy English summer. The connection between the three main characters reminded me of Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Matt Damon in the film adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s novel. Much like in the film, there’s a palpable tension between the characters which makes for a compelling read.

Although this was a slow burn novel, I was mesmerised from the beginning, intrigued as to what would happen to the trio and their complicated love triangle.

Would highly recommend this book if you’re a fan of atmospheric, moody and mysterious reads.

For more reviews or to discuss this book, follow me on Instagram: @kbookblogger

