â€˜Bold approachâ€™ as Lincoln files plans for social club
An outline planning application has been filed with the Town Planner for a social club with restaurant, gym, recreational area, residential and sporting facilities at 55 Europa Road. Filed by Lincoln Red Imps, permission is being sought for the â€œLincoln Football and Social Club to develop a proper High Intensity Sport Centre to offer opportunities...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here