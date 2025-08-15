Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 15th Aug, 2025

Book Review The Perfect Guests by Emma Rous

By Guest Contributor
15th August 2025

Book review by Kimberly Foreman

Genre: Gothic fiction / mystery

From the bestselling author of The Au Pair comes The Perfect Guests! It’s a clever mystery set against the backdrop of the beautiful East Anglian Fens in England. The story is told through two timelines. Although much of it takes place in 1988, the book gives off strong gothic fiction vibes – Raven Hall is an old manor house, and it has seen it all… deceit, manipulation and even a tragic accident…

When fourteen-year-old Beth is taken to the country house by her aunt, she falls in love with not only the grand house but with the Averells too – the family who own Raven Hall. Their kindness and generosity seem to know no bounds and Beth finds herself feeling as if she is truly a part of their family. But the Averells have an ulterior motive, and young and vulnerable Beth is just a pawn in their game.

In 2019, Sadie is asked to attend a Murder Mystery Night at the now abandoned Raven Hall. But Sadie has been invited for a reason and though she doesn’t know it, she herself is linked to Raven Hall and its secrets. As with most Murder Mystery Nights, the truth starts to come out as the night wears on, and Sadie realises the party is all a charade and she’s unwittingly walked right into the trap…

Raven Hall was the ideal setting for this mystery, with its grey stone walls and turret overlooking the watery fens. I loved the description of the characters too, from moody Nina, troubled Beth, and boy-next-door Jonas, to Nazleen, the glittering hostess, and Sadie, the aspiring actress.

Subtly dark and full of suspense – I thoroughly enjoyed this story. I found it extra entertaining because I once played hostess at a Murder Mystery games night, though I can assure you no one died from eating my Spag Bol!

The Perfect Guests is a fun thriller and a must-read. If you’ve ever been to a Murder Mystery Night, then you have to give this one a go!

For more book reviews, follow me on Instagram: @kbookblogger

