Thu 22nd May, 2025

Book review What Alice Forgot by Liane Moriarty

By Guest Contributor
22nd May 2025

In today’s edition book blogger Kimberly Foreman reviews five star read, full of likeable characters and a heartwarming story.

Genre: Contemporary fiction / drama

You’ve probably heard of this week’s author, Liane Moriarty. Moriarty wrote Apples Never Fall, Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers, all of which have been adapted into television series. I’m yet to see Apples Never Fall but I really loved both the other two. Big Little Lies revolves around domestic abuse and marital secrets and has a brilliant soundtrack to go with it. It stars the likes of Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon. Nine Perfect Strangers is set in a remote wellness retreat facility and stars actors such as Luke Evans and Melissa McCarthy.

What Alice Forgot (also by Moriarty) centres around Alice – a 39-year-old wife, mother and sister. She’s in the middle of a terrible divorce and her sister won’t speak to her. But Alice has an even bigger problem – she can’t remember any of it! Thanks to an accident in an aerobics class, Alice has amnesia and the last ten years are not just blurry but gone completely – she can’t remember a thing! What comes next is Alice trying to piece together the last decade of her life. The story then follows her trying to figure out how she became the person everyone says she is now.

A light but heartwarming story full of likeable characters that just made me feel all fuzzy inside. I thoroughly enjoyed this one. I’ve read most of Moriarty’s novels, but I think it’s safe to say that this has been my favourite. Five big, emotional stars from me.

What Alice Forgot has also been optioned for the big screen and rumour has it that Jennifer Aniston will be playing one of the leading roles. If it turns out to be anywhere near as good as Big Little Lies or Nine Perfect Strangers, then I know we are in for a treat!

For more book reviews, follow me on Instagram: @kbookblogger

