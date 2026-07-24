Swimming warning issued at Western Beach after bacteria detected

The Department of Environment has raised the red flag at Western Beach and advised against swimming until further notice after intestinal enterococci bacteria were detected during routine testing on Friday.

The Department said the finding was unusual and was investigating the cause as a matter of urgency.

It said the bacteria may have originated north of the border or could be the result of a localised effect caused by seagull faeces.

All other beaches in Gibraltar passed routine bathing water tests and remain safe for swimming.