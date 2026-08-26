Borg finishes Ironman Tallinn in respectable 265th position from a field of 1,876

Gibraltar triathlete Matthew Borg competed in IRONMAN Tallinn, Estonia, this month, finishing 265th overall with a time of 10:09:14.

Mr Borg completed the swim in 1:03:12, taking 0:07:09 in transition before moving on to the bike stage, which he completed in a gruelling 5:18:34.

He then transitioned to the run, with the second transition taking 0:05:12, before completing the marathon in 3:35:07.

A total of 1,876 competitors were registered for the event.

Matthew was the sole representative from Gibraltar registered in the official records for the competition.

The course consisted of a 3.8km single-loop swim in Lake Raku. The lake was described by organisers as offering clear water, a sandy lakebed and sufficient depth for a smooth open-water swim. The average depth of the lake is 6.4m, with a maximum depth of 18.7m. The new swim venue was said to provide a more stable and predictable setting for the swim course.

The bike course, according to official route records, started from Lake Raku and offered a fast route with a mix of city roads and countryside sections south of Tallinn. After leaving Transition 1, athletes headed towards the southern villages before returning towards Tallinn and the Unibet Arena area to start the next lap. The course included two countryside laps. Athletes passed the turnaround point near Unibet Arena three times in total. On the third occasion, athletes continued towards Transition 2, located in front of Unibet Arena.

IRONMAN Tallinn's run course is considered one of the fastest in the world and offers picturesque views of Tallinn Bay. The 42.2km course is a four-lap run taking athletes between Rocca al Mare and Stroomi Beach, with the finish in front of Unibet Arena.