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Wed 26th Aug, 2026

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Sports

Lopez flew flag in Leeds Ironman

By Stephen Ignacio
26th August 2026

Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority employee Adrian Lopez competed in the 2026 Ironman UK in Leeds this summer finishing 361 overall.
Competing in the M45-49 division, where he was ranked 28th in the division, 331st in the Gender rankings, Adrian who had only recently completed the gruelling five in five charity event was to complete the bike run in 6:48:44 with the run completed in 4:03:02.
Whilst coming in 464th in the bike run, he was to close down the gap to finish 361 with his run. His overall time an 11:04:15. A total of 1,224 competitors were registered for the event.

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