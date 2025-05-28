Bossino questions Moorish Castle management arrangement

Opposition MP Damon Bossino has raised concerns in Parliament following confirmation that the operation of the Moorish Castle has been subcontracted to Fortress Attractions Limited without a public tender process.

Speaking during the recent session of Parliament in response to Mr Bossino’s questions, Heritage Minister Dr John Cortes said Knightsfield Holdings Limited, the company currently carrying out restoration works at the Moorish Castle, had subcontracted the future running of the site to Fortress Attractions.

Mr Bossino noted that Knightsfield, which manages the Gibraltar National Museum and the Gorham’s Cave Complex as well as other heritage sites, received over £1.3m annually from the Government.

He noted too that Fortress Attractions had previously been awarded a contract to provide leisure activities at the Northern Defences.

“That a potentially lucrative business, which the running of the Moorish Castle site will likely be – expected to receive income from increased tourist site fees – should not be the subject of an open and transparent tender process is very concerning,” Mr Bossino said.

He called on the Government of Gibraltar to publish full details of the specific financial arrangements.