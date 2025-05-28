Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Bossino questions Moorish Castle management arrangement

By Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
28th May 2025

Opposition MP Damon Bossino has raised concerns in Parliament following confirmation that the operation of the Moorish Castle has been subcontracted to Fortress Attractions Limited without a public tender process.

Speaking during the recent session of Parliament in response to Mr Bossino’s questions, Heritage Minister Dr John Cortes said Knightsfield Holdings Limited, the company currently carrying out restoration works at the Moorish Castle, had subcontracted the future running of the site to Fortress Attractions.

Mr Bossino noted that Knightsfield, which manages the Gibraltar National Museum and the Gorham’s Cave Complex as well as other heritage sites, received over £1.3m annually from the Government.

He noted too that Fortress Attractions had previously been awarded a contract to provide leisure activities at the Northern Defences.

“That a potentially lucrative business, which the running of the Moorish Castle site will likely be – expected to receive income from increased tourist site fees – should not be the subject of an open and transparent tender process is very concerning,” Mr Bossino said.

He called on the Government of Gibraltar to publish full details of the specific financial arrangements.

Most Read

Local News

Revolut seeks Gibraltar presence with new crypto role

Tue 27th May, 2025

Local News

Complaint over Eastside development could put Gib waters issue before international court

Tue 27th May, 2025

Local News

Alexia Pecino appointed to MH Bland board of directors

Tue 27th May, 2025

Local News

Cleaning teams suffer abuse as vandalism blights Gibraltar's public toilets

Mon 26th May, 2025

Brexit

As UK and EU announce reset agreement, European Council President says Gib deal ‘not very far’ behind

Mon 19th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Man who sexually abused two girls jailed for seven years

28th May 2025

Local News
UNESCO praises Gorham’s Cave Complex Management Plan

28th May 2025

Local News
Supported Needs and Disability Office continues disability awareness training across departments

28th May 2025

Local News
Public reminded to take precautions against mosquito bites

28th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025