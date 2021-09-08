Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

British astronaut Tim Peake honoured as comic book character

By Press Association
8th September 2021

By Andre Johnson, PA

A British astronaut has been turned into a comic book superhero to encourage children to take an interest in science.

Tim Peake, who became the first British astronaut to walk in space, has been rebranded as Orbital in the new comic book called the STEM Squad, which highlights the work of prominent people working in science, technology, engineering and maths.

He said: “I’m so excited to have been invited to join the STEM Squad; I’ve always loved superheroes but never imagined I could get to become one someday, let alone Orbital, helping to defeat elemental climate change monsters.”

Mr Peake gained a substantial public profile when he flew to the International Space Station in 2015.

The 49-year-old from Chichester features in the comic book, devised by the Institution of Engineering and Technology, alongside coding entrepreneur June Angelides, engineer Shrouk El-Attar and bionics educator James Young, who is a double amputee.

“My fascination with science and engineering began when I was at school, and I feel passionately about getting more young people to share my love for STEM,” Mr Peake said.

Comic book artists Andy Lanning and Ant Williams, who have worked on comics featuring the likes of Captain America and The Hulk, have been brought in to bring the project to life.

Mr Peake said: “Future generations will face all kinds of hero-worthy challenges, from climate change to establishing human colonies on Mars.

“There really is a whole world of possibilities for them to explore and STEM will be with them every step of the way.”

The project comes after research from the IET suggested most did not realise comic book characters like Peter Parker, Tony Stark and Bruce Banner are scientists or engineers.

The IET has also launched a competition challenging children to design their own superhero gadget.

The winner will have a prototype of their gadget created and added into the comic strip.

A children’s novel by Mr Peake, called Swarm Rising, is out on September 30.

Most Read

Brexit

Spain trials biometric controls at Gibraltar border

Fri 3rd Sep, 2021

Local News

Deputy Chief of GDP leaves post

Tue 7th Sep, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar needs to ‘live with and beyond Covid’, says new Director of Public Health

Wed 1st Sep, 2021

Local News

Rock property supply lags behind demand, driving prices up - Chestertons

Mon 6th Sep, 2021

Local News

Local anglers urge relaxation of Bluefin rules after international conservation body says species no longer endangered

Tue 7th Sep, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th September 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
‘Being obese may affect asthmatic children’s response to inhaled steroids’ – study

8th September 2021

UK/Spain News
Young investors ‘falling out of love with newer assets such as cryptocurrency’

8th September 2021

UK/Spain News
British Airways makes sustainability pledge for Cop26 flights

7th September 2021

UK/Spain News
Cookie pop-ups ‘fatigue’ a threat to privacy, warns UK data tsar

7th September 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021