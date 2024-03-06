Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 6th Mar, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

British Forces Gibraltar hold International Women’s Day event

By Chronicle Staff
6th March 2024

British Forces Gibraltar (BF Gib) held an International Women’s Day Event in Devil’s Tower Camp on Wednesday.

The event spanned over two hours, and was opened by Commander British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Tom Guy who thanked everyone for attending before welcoming the keynote speaker, the Minister for Equality, Christian Santos.

Over one hundred BF Gib personnel gathered in the Gibraltar Officers’ Mess to explore International Women’s Day ‘Inspire Inclusion’ and the United Nation’s ‘Invest in Women’ themes through educational talks from guest speakers.

Listeners were given the opportunity to hear from the CEO of GibSams, Brenda Cuby, the Managing Director from PossAbilities, Nicole Buckley, HQBF’s Senior Dental Officer, Commander Alexa Fyfe-Green and Gibraltar Defence Polices’ PC Seleen Celecia who all spoke openly about topics relating to their professional journeys and the challenges they have overcome, before inviting the audience to ask some questions.

“International Women’s Day is an opportunity to amplify women’s voices and increase their visibility, “said Mr Santos.

“Very often women’s work is under-valued and over-looked, so it is only right and fair that it is acknowledged and recognised.”

“I would like to congratulate the organisers of today’s events for providing women with a platform to showcase their work, abilities, and talents and how they contribute to making our community a better place to live in.”

“Events like these powerfully help to address the under-representation of women,” he added.

Most Read

Local News

RBSI manager ‘picked victims’ and used cash till as ‘personal money box’, court hears

Tue 5th Mar, 2024

Local News

Court of Appeal asked to clarify drug importation law

Tue 5th Mar, 2024

Brexit

Albares seeks cross-party ‘unity and consensus’ on Spain’s treaty aims

Mon 4th Mar, 2024

Local News

Promotions for three members of the RGP

Mon 4th Mar, 2024

Local News

Monica Popham wins Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year

Wed 28th Feb, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th March 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GDP officers pass maritime exams

6th March 2024

Local News
RGP Officer voted ‘Inspirational Female’

6th March 2024

Local News
Solving Crimes with Science

6th March 2024

Local News
Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit attends Egmont Group meetings in Malta

6th March 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024