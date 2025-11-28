British Forces Gibraltar holds whole workforce team-building day

British Forces Gibraltar held a Whole Workforce Day on Friday, bringing together personnel from across the organisation for a programme of fun and challenging team-building tasks.

The event was jointly organised by staff from across British Forces, with representatives from HR and Business Management working alongside the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and military physical training staff to plan, design and implement the activities.

Ten teams of 12 participants, drawn from the civilian workforce, the RAF, the Army, the Royal Navy and the Gibraltar Defence Police, took part in a series of exercises requiring both mental and physical skills. The tasks were designed to test coordination and communication and encouraged participants, many of whom had not worked together before, to solve problems as they moved through ten stands.

Organisers said a positive atmosphere developed from the outset, with initial apprehension in the gymnasium at Devil’s Tower Camp quickly giving way to the sound of teams communicating and engaging with the spirit of the day. The gymnasium setting was described as an ideal environment for fostering comradery and supporting individual physical and mental wellbeing.

Nadine Chipolina from HR said, “It was wonderful to see so many people working together, embracing the “one team” ethos, in an environment different to their daily routine. There were activities for all tastes and abilities, promoting the differences between team members and that there is room for all in a team, with everyone contributing positively in one way or another. Hopefully, the positive feedback received will spread and the next event will attract even more participants.”

Warrant Officer Liam Potter, one of the organisers of the day said: “It was a great opportunity to create new professional and personal relationships. A lot of my job as a Physical Training instructor is making a positive impact through physical and mental activity. I thoroughly enjoy delivering this kind of activity, watching people grow, develop, and enjoy the exercises leaves me with a great sense of job satisfaction. There is appetite for more of this activity across BFG, so watch this space for spring 2026.”

Commodore Tom Guy, Commander British Forces, who took part in the event, said: “Unity of effort across all three services, our civilian staff and the GDP is fundamental to our success at British Forces Gibraltar. We are a proud joint civilian and military overseas base and a Whole Workforce team event gave us all the opportunity to bond together doing something outside the office and outside the ordinary. The teams were all mixed for across the work force which meant HR was teamed up alongside an RAF mover, and IT was teamed up with a soldier from the RG. A truly whole work force experience. The tasks were challenging yet enjoyable, and it was a pleasure to see everyone getting involved and working together.”