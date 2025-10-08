British Forces Gibraltar signs the Pledge for Dyslexia

Commander British Forces Gibraltar has signed the Pledge to reinforce the commitment to raising awareness and supporting those with dyslexia within the Armed Forces.

Last year, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) signed the British Dyslexia Association’s pledge, making a formal commitment to raising awareness of dyslexia across Defence and creating a culture where neurodiverse talent can thrive. To build on that commitment, and to mark the start of National Dyslexia Awareness Week, Commander British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy, RN, on behalf of British Forces Gibraltar, signed the pledge with Dyslexia Gibraltar to to underline local dedication to the same values.

The aim by partnering with Dyslexia Gibraltar, was to reinforce its pledge to champion inclusion, foster understanding, and actively support colleagues with dyslexia throughout our community.

“Together, these commitments show that both at the wider Defence level and here in Gibraltar, we are united in our mission to celebrate neurodiversity and ensure that dyslexic talent is valued, supported, and given every opportunity to succeed,” said a statement from the MOD.

Commodore Guy said: “For me it is all about fairness and inclusivity. We already have a very vibrant and diverse workforce, and this is about reinforcing our commitment publicly that employment in the MOD, whether in the armed services or civil service, is for everybody.”

“We always have a need for diverse skills here at British Forces Gibraltar and we always strive to ensure that everybody who works here can make the most of their opportunities regardless of their personal challenges.”