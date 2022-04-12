Bruno’s leapfrog St Joseph into third place
Bruno Magpies 1-0 Mons Calpe Bruno’s who would go third in the table if they beat Mons Calpe started the match immediately pressing on their opponents. However, the first clear chance came to Mons Calpe after the ball was given away and the final attempt was to go just wide off the goal after just...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here