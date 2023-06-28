Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th Jun, 2023

Features

Budding photographers find inspiration in Commonwealth Park

Photos by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
28th June 2023

Gibraltar College students recently began in their first-ever photography course presented by the Gibraltar Photographic Society.

The course carried out by Chairman of the Gibraltar Photographic Society Leslie Linares saw the small group of youngsters learn the basics of photography.

Young aspiring photographer Gabriel Martinez found his inspiration in the bridge in Commonwealth Park
At just 18 years old, he exuded enthusiasm for photography and noted that the bridge in Commonwealth Park was a particular favourite of his to capture.

“I like how I can find certain angles to make it more immersive and less stiff,” he said.

He also enjoyed others elements of nature in Commonwealth Park. However, most recently he enjoyed taking photos of the Götheborg of Sweden, the world’s largest ocean-going wooden sailing ship which docked in Gibraltar last April.

He believes he will now take up photography as a hobby.

Cahan McMichael, 16, is enjoying the course with his friends from the college. He admits it was difficult at first and he had to take notes but, now that he is putting into practice what he has learnt, he is enjoying it more.

“I like how I look through the screens, I like how I take pictures,” he said.

“There is a lot in Gibraltar that I like [to take pictures of].”

He recalled the fact that he enjoyed taking a photograph of a rabbit at the Alameda Gardens, where he also saw a snake on the footpath.

In Commonwealth Park that day, he was looking forward to taking more photographs of nature, the sky, the grass, the trees and “everything in between.”

James Bers, 16, has a passion for capturing the beauty of Gibraltar, having previously taken photographs in Thailand, where his mother is from, and London, he was excited to take part in the course with his school friends.

He was excited about the images he captured of the trees, all at different angles, but especially the angle where the camera is pointed up towards the sky.

“I have actually taken some great photos of the whole park, the trees, the waterfall, the fish, also the bench,” he said.

