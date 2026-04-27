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Mon 27th Apr, 2026

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Business group updated on treaty transition work

By Chronicle Staff
27th April 2026

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, chaired a meeting of the Business Transition Advisory Group on Friday alongside the Attorney General, Michael Llamas, following their return from Madrid.

The meeting formed part of the Government of Gibraltar’s engagement with the business community ahead of the implementation of the UK-EU treaty.

It provided an update on work currently under way and allowed business representatives to raise practical issues directly with the Government.

The Government said it would use May to focus on the detailed administrative arrangements that will apply under the new framework, including the processes businesses will need to follow once the treaty comes into effect.

Subject to that work being concluded, the Government expects to publish the relevant administrative arrangements on June 1, 2026.

Ms Arias-Vasquez said: “The Attorney General and I returned from Madrid on Thursday evening and chaired BTAG on Friday because this work remains a clear priority for the Government. We fully understand that businesses need clear, practical information in order to prepare properly. That is why the Government will use the month of May to focus on the detailed administrative arrangements which we are currently liaising with Spain on.”

“I have also agreed to reconvene BTAG again in mid-May to provide a progress update on this work. Our expectation is that we will be in a position to publish this guidance on 1st June 2026. In the meantime, we will continue to work closely with business representatives, the Chamber of Commerce, the GFSB and relevant sectors as we approach implementation.”

“My door remains open, and the Government will continue to engage sector by sector.”

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