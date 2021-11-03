Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 3rd Nov, 2021

Busy international month for football

By Stephen Ignacio
3rd November 2021

Gibraltar will this month be playing hosts to an unusually high number of international football matches with things already rolling as from Monday.
Today the Gibraltar FA hosts the third and final match of the Group B Under 19 Futsal Euros Preliminary Round matches. Gibraltar’s U19 will take centre stage against North Macedonia at the Tercentenary Sports Hall.
Tomorrow Thursday it will be the turn of Lincoln Red Imps who hosts Slovan Bratislava in a crucial Europa Conference League group stage match. Lincoln will be looking to try and grab their first points in the group stage competition. Lincoln will also hosts Copenhagen on November 25th, their final match on home soil in the competition.
On November 12th the Under 21s will be hosting Wales U21 in a group match and will then take on the Netherlands U21 on the 15th at the Victoria Stadium.
The senior men’s team will be returning from Turkey to then take on Latvia on the 16th November in the European qualifiers.
The month will end with the women’s national team playing their first full internationals at home when they take on Liechtenstein in a double header. The matches will be played on November 26th and 29th.
A total of ten international football matches will have been hosted by the end of November in just one month making it one of the busiest football months on the Rock this year.

