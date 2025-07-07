Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 7th Jul, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

U16 Boys Fall Short in Tight Battle Against San Marino

By Stephen Ignacio
7th July 2025

The Gibraltar U16 boys faced San Marino in their second group match following a day’s rest after their heavy defeat to Luxembourg. With both teams having suffered big losses in their opening games — San Marino falling to Azerbaijan — this was expected to be a more evenly matched contest.

It was San Marino who struck first, opening up a four-point lead at 7–3 after five minutes. Gibraltar responded well, leveling the score at 7–7, before San Marino edged back ahead with two more points. Both teams approached the match cautiously, knowing it could prove decisive in determining their final tournament standings.

San Marino regained a four-point advantage, despite Gibraltar showing they were evenly matched on the court. With many of the players still eligible for next year’s tournament, the game was also a valuable opportunity to build experience and confidence.

Gibraltar played with more freedom than they had shown in their previous match, closing the gap to a single point with a confident three-point play. However, San Marino widened the lead again to 16–10 in the final minutes of the first quarter. Gibraltar had a chance to close the gap before the break but couldn’t convert.

In the second quarter, Gibraltar quickly cut the deficit to three with a two-point basket followed by a successful free throw. Growing in confidence and improving their free-throw percentage, they soon leveled the score at 16–16.

San Marino rotated players, briefly gaining a slight height advantage which they used to apply pressure, though without capitalizing fully — converting just one of four free throws during that spell. Gibraltar took the lead and stretched it to five points with six minutes left in the quarter, though San Marino responded to close the gap again.

Despite being pressed, Gibraltar held their momentum, though a lapse in focus nearly cost them the lead. A lack of support while bringing the ball out from the back and allowing two unchallenged three-point attempts — both missed — raised concerns. Still, Gibraltar held a narrow 29–27 lead with two minutes to go.

San Marino then leveled the score at 29–29 and quickly moved ahead to 34–29. Gibraltar’s only response was a single free throw, leaving the halftime score at 34–30 in San Marino’s favor.

The third quarter saw no points for the first three minutes until San Marino broke the deadlock, extending their lead to 36–30. Gibraltar responded quickly, but San Marino continued to edge ahead to 41–32 before Gibraltar rallied again.

Once again, Gibraltar’s lack of shooting accuracy proved costly, although San Marino also struggled at times. With three minutes left in the quarter, the score stood at 43–39. Gibraltar came within a point in the final minute, and after regaining possession from a missed San Marino three-point shot, they snatched the lead in the dying seconds.

They held that narrow lead, finishing the third quarter ahead 44–43.

What had been a tightly contested match between two sides expected to finish near the bottom of the table would be decided in the final quarter.

San Marino retook the lead at 45–44, but Gibraltar responded again. A foul allowed San Marino to convert free throws and move 47–46 ahead. A short pause followed for substitutions and a discussion between the Gibraltar coach and the officials.

Tension was high at both ends as nervous play led to missed passes on offense. Gibraltar capitalized on two free throws to regain the lead at 48–47, with their nerves now working in their favor.

With time ticking down, every error became critical. A missed opportunity at one end was punished as San Marino hit a three-pointer to take a 51–48 lead. That margin grew to 54–48 as Gibraltar’s defense was caught out and San Marino calmly sank another three-point shot, with six minutes still on the clock.

Gibraltar’s missed chances under the basket — particularly from the free-throw line — began to weigh heavily. As they tried to claw back, San Marino extended their lead to 66–52 with just over two minutes left.

Fatigue, costly turnovers, and missed opportunities proved too much to overcome. San Marino sealed the game with a 68–56 win in the final minute, as both teams traded missed chances to close.

Most Read

Local News

McGrail Inquiry sends ‘warning letters’ to those facing criticism in final report

Mon 7th Jul, 2025

Local News

Police investigate sudden death near E1 residential building

Sun 29th Jun, 2025

Local News

Action4schools delivers 110th water well project in Sierra Leone

Sun 6th Jul, 2025

Local News

In Supreme Court, a sports bar triggers complex exchanges on constitutional law

Wed 2nd Jul, 2025

Local News

‘Time to go’, Bossino tells CM

Mon 7th Jul, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th July 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Henley hat trick for Gibraltarian rower

7th July 2025

Sports
GAAA open Championships

7th July 2025

Sports
Weekender Festival shows path towards future events for Gibraltar Pool

7th July 2025

Sports
Bushido Ju-Jitsu Academy Strengthens International and Domestic Programme

7th July 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025