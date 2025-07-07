‘Time to go’, Bossino tells CM
Opposition MP Damon Bossino urged the Chief Minister to step down “without further delay”, adding “the gentleman has lost credibility”. In a Budget address loaded with political criticism, he noted that Fabian Picardo had already signalled he would not be standing for re-election and that it was time for him to go. “I am concerned...
