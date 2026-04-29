CAB technology day supports senior citizens

The Gibraltar Citizens Advice Bureau hosted a Technology Fun Day for senior citizens last month, as part of an initiative running since 2007.

The event, held at the Digital Hub, offered hands-on support to help older members of the community build confidence in using technology and accessing online services.

“The event provided hands-on guidance in a friendly and relaxed setting, enabling participants to develop practical digital skills. A highlight of the day was the involvement of younger volunteers currently studying for their A-levels, who supported attendees throughout the sessions demonstrating the value of intergenerational learning and community collaboration,” said a statement from CAB.

CAB thanked Stewart Harrison and his team for hosting the event at the Digital Hub, describing the venue as exceptional.

Appreciation was also given to all volunteers whose enthusiasm and willingness to share their knowledge continue to inspire others to learn and grow, regardless of age, the statement added.

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, and the Mayor, Nicholas Guerrero, attended the event. CAB also thanked the Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, for his continued support.

Mr Santos said: “I would like to thank CAB for offering these ongoing Technology Fun Days to ensure information and services are available to everyone without discrimination and regardless of age or background. CAB’s mission aligns closely with ours at the Ministry of Equality where we continue to work on building an inclusive community where no one is left behind”.

Another Technology Fun Day is planned for around mid-November.

Members of the public interested in enrolling can contact CAB by email at info@cab.gi or by telephone on 200 40006. CAB also continues to offer one-to-one digital support by appointment.