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Fri 15th May, 2026

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Local News

CAB to host conference on grief, loss and workplace wellbeing

By Chronicle Staff
15th May 2026

The Citizens Advice Bureau will host a leadership-focused conference on grief, loss and workplace wellbeing on Monday, May 18, 2026, at the Charles Hunt Room, John Mackintosh Hall.

The morning conference, titled The Silent Strain, will explore the often unseen impact of grief, loss, loneliness and isolation on individuals, workplaces and wider society.

CAB said the event follows a significant rise in people seeking bereavement counselling and therapeutic support through its services.

The number of people accessing this support has increased from around 30 individuals per year to 76 people in 2025.

CAB said the figures highlighted growing emotional, social and caring pressures affecting both the workforce and the wider community.

The organisation said it aims not only to support individuals directly, but also to highlight and influence policy where clear gaps emerge, including possible lack of awareness or workplace provisions for people experiencing grief and bereavement.

The conference will bring together heads of department across the public sector, HR professionals, union representatives and organisations including the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses.

The programme will include contributions from speakers sharing lived experience, professional expertise and legal perspectives.

CAB said the aim is to encourage more informed, compassionate and effective leadership practices.

The conference will examine how grief, loneliness and isolation affect individuals and society more broadly, and how perspectives around grief, emotional wellbeing and workplace support are evolving.

Discussions will also focus on the importance of compassion, understanding and supportive leadership in modern workplaces, as well as collaboration between government, health services, employers and community organisations.

Citizens Advice Deputy Chief Executive Ivan Cruz said the conference will feature speakers from therapeutic and psychology backgrounds, wellbeing consultants and legal professionals.

He said they would offer a broad and practical perspective on how grief and emotional distress can affect individuals, workplace relationships, decision-making and overall performance.

“We hope the conference will encourage more thoughtful and informed approaches to grief, wellbeing, and compassionate leadership within the workplace.”

CAB said it hopes the conference will encourage greater awareness, practical workplace understanding and wider policy discussion around bereavement and mental wellbeing.

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