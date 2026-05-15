GCS hosts Gibraltar International Conference delegates

Gibraltar Cultural Services hosted delegates from the 4th Gibraltar International Conference during a visit to Gibraltar following the event at the University of Cadiz.

The delegates were welcomed by GCS with a guided tour of City Hall, including the Mayor’s Parlour and the Mario Finlayson National Gallery.

Their visit concluded with a Culture Crawl led by the Llanito History Doctor, Dr Ryan Asquez, and Davina Barbara, of GCS.

Starting at Casemates Square, the walk took participants through the Upper Town via El Coronel, Castle Ramp, Castle Street, [La Escalera del Horno] and New Passage, before returning to Main Street and finishing at the Piazza.

The tour offered visitors an insight into the history of Gibraltar’s Upper Town and the stories behind many of its historic street names, while also showcasing street art and key cultural landmarks along the route.

GCS said the visit tied in closely with several themes explored during the Cadiz conference, highlighting Gibraltar’s linguistic heritage, identity and community history.

For more information on the Culture Crawl tours and related content, contact the Cultural Development team on development@culture.gov.gi or 200 41839.