CAB to host technology day for senior citizens

The Citizens Advice Bureau will host a Technology Fun Day for senior citizens at 745 Europort on Friday, April 24.

The free event is aimed at helping older people build confidence in using technology in a friendly and informal setting.

Participants are being encouraged to bring their phones or tablets, though support will also be available for those wishing to learn more about computers more generally.

Assistance will be offered on a range of topics including setting up email accounts, using word processing software, registering for e-government services and navigating online platforms.

The Citizens Advice Bureau said the aim is to help senior citizens access information and services more easily, while supporting them to remain connected and independent in an increasingly digital world.

The sessions will also provide an opportunity for participants to raise concerns or difficulties they face when using technology, with hands-on guidance available throughout.

For further information or to register, the public can contact the Citizens Advice Bureau on 200 40006.

A further session is also planned for later in the year, with anyone interested able to register by telephone or by emailing info@cab.gi.

The Citizens Advice Bureau said the Technology Fun Days have previously been well attended.